Short Interest in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Grows By 5.2%

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the April 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.52. 363,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,834. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $183.21 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 95.20%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.