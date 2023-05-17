Short Interest in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Declines By 8.6%

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the April 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 423,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Kemper news, EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $159,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,590.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kemper by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,367,000 after purchasing an additional 297,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,366,000. Brookfield Corp ON grew its holdings in Kemper by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 422,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,111,000 after buying an additional 262,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 54.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 715,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,123,000 after buying an additional 251,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Kemper Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Kemper stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.26. The company had a trading volume of 156,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,250. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.90. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $68.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share.
Kemper Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.68%.
Kemper Company Profile
Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.
Read More
