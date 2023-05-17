Short Interest in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Expands By 7.3%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the April 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.3 days. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,585,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 115,343 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

JANX stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. Janux Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.31% and a negative net margin of 731.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JANX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

