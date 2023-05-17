Short Interest in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Decreases By 10.1%

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the April 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INSP. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.22.

Shares of NYSE INSP traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.73. 224,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,951. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.92 and a beta of 1.44. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $299.24.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, COO Philip Ebeling sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total transaction of $2,168,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,628.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Ebeling sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,781 shares of company stock valued at $6,050,148 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,661,000 after acquiring an additional 30,054 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

