Short Interest in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Declines By 8.7%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the April 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,404,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,014. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $761.82 million, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.71. HUYA has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $6.49.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. HUYA had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $304.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.42 million. Research analysts expect that HUYA will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. EWA LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of HUYA by 64.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HUYA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.30 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of HUYA from $6.30 to $3.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUYA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.58.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

