Short Interest in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Expands By 6.5%

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,590,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 15,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.40.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 32.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in H&R Block by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in H&R Block by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in H&R Block by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

