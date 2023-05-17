Short Interest in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Drops By 10.3%

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 669,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In related news, Director Sonia Perez purchased 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,459.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,934,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,731,000 after acquiring an additional 837,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,308,000 after buying an additional 103,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after buying an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,512,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,356,000 after buying an additional 32,465 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,030,000 after buying an additional 21,842 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 2.8 %

HWC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

NASDAQ:HWC traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $33.97. The stock had a trading volume of 46,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.31. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.99.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $452.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

