Short Interest in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Drops By 10.9%

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the April 15th total of 51,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Graham Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GHM traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 12,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,693. Graham has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $118.40 million, a PE ratio of -185.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55.

Get Graham alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Graham by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 44,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Graham by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Graham

A number of equities analysts have commented on GHM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

(Get Rating)

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters, and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.