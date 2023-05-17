Short Interest in Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGR) Decreases By 13.5%

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the April 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGR – Get Rating) by 243.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,925 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Goldenbridge Acquisition were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Goldenbridge Acquisition alerts:

Goldenbridge Acquisition Price Performance

Goldenbridge Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.40 on Tuesday. 59 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,277. Goldenbridge Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldenbridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldenbridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.