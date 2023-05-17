Short Interest in Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Drops By 9.7%

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the April 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Gold Reserve Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GDRZF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,557. Gold Reserve has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20.

Get Gold Reserve alerts:

About Gold Reserve

(Get Rating)

See Also

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining properties. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela.

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Reserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Reserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.