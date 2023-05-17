Short Interest in Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Drops By 9.7%

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the April 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Gold Reserve Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GDRZF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,557. Gold Reserve has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20.
About Gold Reserve
