Short Interest in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Rises By 6.1%

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 3,270,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 776,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.45.

Gates Industrial Stock Down 6.4 %

Gates Industrial Company Profile

GTES stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.48. 1,667,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,072. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69.

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.