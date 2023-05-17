Short Interest in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Decreases By 12.4%

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of G1 Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GTHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised G1 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,133. The company has a market cap of $140.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.57. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.12. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 219.66% and a negative return on equity of 222.92%. The business had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 million. On average, analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

