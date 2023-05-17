Short Interest in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expands By 5.8%

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 6,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Insider Activity at Fulton Financial

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $156,345.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Curtis J. Myers acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $147,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,601.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $156,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,467 shares of company stock worth $274,013 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fulton Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $661,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,727,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,936,000 after purchasing an additional 432,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,817,000 after purchasing an additional 128,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,575,000 after purchasing an additional 31,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

FULT opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $267.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

