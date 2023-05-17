Short Interest in Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Drops By 12.4%

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FJTSY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.82. 71,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.58. Fujitsu has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Fujitsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

