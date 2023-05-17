Short Interest in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Decreases By 6.0%

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 647,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.29.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 13,486.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 146,537,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 145,458,494 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,019,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,471,000 after acquiring an additional 308,992 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,146,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,248,249,000 after acquiring an additional 966,243 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,583,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,046,000 after acquiring an additional 198,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,979,000 after purchasing an additional 192,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of FNV opened at $154.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $161.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.27.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

