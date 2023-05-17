Short Interest in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Decreases By 11.0%

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 368,300 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the April 15th total of 413,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $40,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,212.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Forestar Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOR. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Forestar Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on FOR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Forestar Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

Shares of Forestar Group stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 43,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,351. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $996.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.63.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. The firm focuses on making investments in land acquisition and development to sell finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

