Short Interest in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Decreases By 11.0%

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 368,300 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the April 15th total of 413,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $40,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,212.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Forestar Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOR. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Forestar Group Stock Performance
Shares of Forestar Group stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 43,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,351. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $996.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.63.
Forestar Group Company Profile
Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. The firm focuses on making investments in land acquisition and development to sell finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forestar Group (FOR)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.