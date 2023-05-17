Short Interest in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Drops By 5.5%

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 891,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,931,000 after purchasing an additional 86,815 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 159.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 332,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after buying an additional 204,085 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 682.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 32.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,114,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,876,000 after acquiring an additional 273,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,368,000 after acquiring an additional 62,763 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Price Performance

NYSE FLS opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.65.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $980.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

About Flowserve

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.