Short Interest in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Grows By 7.2%

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 595,600 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the April 15th total of 555,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

First Merchants Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FRME stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.34. 226,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.05. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.10.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 34.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Gary Lehman sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $58,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Merchants

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 724.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in First Merchants by 31.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 271.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Merchants

(Get Rating)

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.