Short Interest in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Expands By 10.6%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 11,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $34,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 2,460.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 26,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,371,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,768. The company has a market cap of $249.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.