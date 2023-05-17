Short Interest in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Grows By 11.3%

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the April 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 925,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ecovyst Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ECVT stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 630,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,722. Ecovyst has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ecovyst will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ECVT. TheStreet cut Ecovyst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ecovyst from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, CL King increased their price target on Ecovyst from $13.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 11,490,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $114,329,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecovyst by 24.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecovyst by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,549,000 after acquiring an additional 531,919 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecovyst by 6.1% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,042,000 after acquiring an additional 335,297 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Ecovyst by 5.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,143,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,835,000 after acquiring an additional 283,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ecovyst by 31.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,424,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,887,000 after buying an additional 1,052,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

