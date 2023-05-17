Short Interest in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Decreases By 9.8%

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,870,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 9,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.28. 392,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,893,980. DocuSign has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $92.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -103.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $659.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.39 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

