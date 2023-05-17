Short Interest in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Declines By 8.8%

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the April 15th total of 4,570,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,615,000 after purchasing an additional 50,588 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,811 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,121,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,023,000 after acquiring an additional 293,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $340,672,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 2.4 %

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $98.59. 2,542,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,825. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $119.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.96. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

