Short Interest in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Expands By 6.9%

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,820,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 15,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 22.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth about $97,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,042 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 72,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 37,775 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 27.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth about $103,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

About Diebold Nixdorf

Shares of NYSE:DBD traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.32. 2,854,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,121. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

