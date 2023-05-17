Short Interest in Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Decreases By 5.9%

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,688,800 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 3,920,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,676.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVDCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($14.13) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.50 ($13.59) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €10.70 ($11.63) in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance

DVDCF stock opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.26. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $13.56.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.