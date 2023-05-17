Short Interest in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Declines By 7.9%

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,110,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 19,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in CSX by 1,391.8% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CSX. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

CSX Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

