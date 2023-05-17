Short Interest in Crane (NYSE:CR) Decreases By 15.2%

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 462,700 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the April 15th total of 545,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,867,617.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $24,674,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crane by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Crane by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Crane by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Crane by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Crane by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane Price Performance

Crane Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE CR traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.36. 378,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

