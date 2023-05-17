Short Interest in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Grows By 9.6%

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the April 15th total of 125,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other Colony Bankcorp news, CEO T Heath Fountain acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $36,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,444.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,352 shares of company stock valued at $118,102. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 5,594.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colony Bankcorp stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,951. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. Colony Bankcorp has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $156.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBAN shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

