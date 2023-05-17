Short Interest in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Declines By 10.6%

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 169.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $465.96. 286,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,529. The company has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $452.34 and its 200 day moving average is $447.00. Cintas has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $478.39.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.25.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

