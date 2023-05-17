Short Interest in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Declines By 10.6%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $64.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,515,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,938. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $63.63 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.57.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 401.4% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 56.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

