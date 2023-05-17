Short Interest in Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Drops By 6.2%

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 245,800 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the April 15th total of 262,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 106.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CELTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Centamin from GBX 140 ($1.75) to GBX 144 ($1.80) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 135 ($1.69) to GBX 140 ($1.75) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Centamin Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. Centamin has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Stories

