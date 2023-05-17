Short Interest in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Decreases By 10.3%

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 5,550,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $86.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,138. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $87.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.74.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.23.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 68.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 31,751 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $76,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $240,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $26,672,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.5% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.