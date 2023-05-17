Short Interest in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Declines By 10.7%

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the April 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 832.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,757. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $24.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.89%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

