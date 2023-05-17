Short Interest in Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Declines By 8.9%

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the April 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Blue Dolphin Energy Stock Up 34.4 %

Shares of Blue Dolphin Energy stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.89. 92,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 million, a PE ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $3.14.

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter. Blue Dolphin Energy had a negative return on equity of 926.41% and a net margin of 6.75%.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile

Blue Dolphin Energy Co is an independent downstream energy company, which engages in refining and marketing petroleum products in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It operates through the Refinery Operations, Tolling and Terminaling Operations segments. The Refinery Operations segment refines and markets petroleum products.

