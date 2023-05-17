Short Interest in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Drops By 11.1%

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the April 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BK Technologies Stock Down 4.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,630. BK Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 35.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BK Technologies

In other BK Technologies news, CEO John M. Suzuki purchased 2,350 shares of BK Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $31,701.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,237.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,150 shares of company stock worth $42,362. Insiders own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BK Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,574,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 590,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 443,157 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 315,974 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 577,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 103,303 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BK Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

BK Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BK Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of two-way radio communications equipment. It offers product to the fire, EMS, police, federal, and municipalities agencies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.