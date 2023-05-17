Short Interest in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Declines By 9.4%

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,040,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the April 15th total of 6,670,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.81. 1,863,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,278. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $70.02 and a twelve month high of $98.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

