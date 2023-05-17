Short Interest in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Increases By 10.7%

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,320,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the April 15th total of 5,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.41. 1,959,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,478,573. The firm has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.13. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

