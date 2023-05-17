Short Interest in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Increases By 10.7%

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,320,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the April 15th total of 5,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
American Express Price Performance
American Express stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.41. 1,959,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,478,573. The firm has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.13. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Express Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.41.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of American Express
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About American Express
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.
Featured Articles
