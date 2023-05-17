Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mitchells & Butlers to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.13) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 166.75 ($2.09).

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 199.10 ($2.49). 822,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,392. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 167.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 156.27. Mitchells & Butlers has a twelve month low of GBX 99.70 ($1.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 219.97 ($2.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,955.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.07.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats; Innkeeper's Collection hotels in the UK; and restaurants and bars in Germany under the Alex brand.

