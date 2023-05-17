Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Compass Group (LON:CPG)

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.80) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,625 ($20.36) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.93) to GBX 2,200 ($27.56) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($26.31) to GBX 2,385 ($29.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,041.67 ($25.58).

Compass Group stock traded up GBX 14.84 ($0.19) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,214.84 ($27.74). The company had a trading volume of 4,003,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Compass Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,630.50 ($20.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,225 ($27.87). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,033.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,944.55. The firm has a market cap of £38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,515.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, insider Carol Arrowsmith sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,948 ($24.40), for a total value of £20,005.96 ($25,060.70). Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

