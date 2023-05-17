Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE) to Issue GBX 2.50 Dividend

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shoe Zone Stock Up 2.7 %

SHOE stock opened at GBX 213 ($2.67) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 238.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 225.63. The company has a market capitalization of £101.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.17 and a beta of 1.21. Shoe Zone has a 52 week low of GBX 136.50 ($1.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 270 ($3.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.25.

About Shoe Zone

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 410 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

