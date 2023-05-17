Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.31

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 1032381 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sharecare from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.02.
Sharecare Trading Up 5.5 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sharecare
Sharecare Company Profile
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.
Further Reading
