Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.31

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 1032381 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sharecare from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.02.

Get Sharecare alerts:

Sharecare Trading Up 5.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sharecare

Sharecare Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sharecare during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sharecare in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sharecare in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sharecare in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sharecare in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.