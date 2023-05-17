SFE Investment Counsel Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:DHR traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.90. The stock had a trading volume of 456,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.65. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.75 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $163.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

