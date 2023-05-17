SFE Investment Counsel Sells 970 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Camping World were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,251,000 after acquiring an additional 28,282 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Camping World by 1,558.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 649,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,455,000 after acquiring an additional 610,718 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 612,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 19,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Camping World by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 25,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 6.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 25,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of CWH traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $25.69. 62,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.85. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Camping World had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Camping World from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

About Camping World

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Featured Articles

