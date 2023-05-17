SFE Investment Counsel Sells 194,770 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,770 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel owned about 0.49% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

BSJN traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $23.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,209. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $24.17.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

