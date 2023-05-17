SFE Investment Counsel Sells 15,896 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,896 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 1.8% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.11. 196,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,017. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,904,745. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Susquehanna increased their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Articles

