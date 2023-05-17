SFE Investment Counsel Sells 150 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,325 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,082 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,224,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $509,890,000 after acquiring an additional 74,236 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $435,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,159,495 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $422,716,000 after acquiring an additional 632,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.17 on Wednesday, hitting $123.09. 592,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,092,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.46 and its 200 day moving average is $110.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $125.62. The company has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

