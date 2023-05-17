SFE Investment Counsel Sells 132,865 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

SFE Investment Counsel cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,865 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. SFE Investment Counsel owned 1.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 400,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $199,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 325.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 48,474 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,441,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 239,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSJO traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.37. The stock had a trading volume of 45,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,498. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $23.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.