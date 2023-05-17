SFE Investment Counsel Lowers Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 253,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 127,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 936,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,738 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 33,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.35. 2,129,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,613,536. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

