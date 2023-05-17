SFE Investment Counsel Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.4% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE PFE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,169,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,264,420. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $207.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average is $44.59.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.