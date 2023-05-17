SFE Investment Counsel Acquires 8,450 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 100.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Varex Imaging Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, Director Jay K. Kunkel sold 9,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $199,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,996.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varex Imaging stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.97. 16,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.93. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $887.59 million, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Varex Imaging’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varex Imaging

(Get Rating)

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.