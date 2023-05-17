ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) General Counsel Sells $31,277.70 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $31,277.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
ServiceNow Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $5.10 on Tuesday, hitting $468.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,835. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.76. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $521.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after acquiring an additional 320,130 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ServiceNow by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after acquiring an additional 727,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,082,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,904,000 after acquiring an additional 141,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ServiceNow by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 288,522 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,956,000 after acquiring an additional 499,675 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
